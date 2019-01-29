Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hatchery worker sets woman ablaze for resisting sexual advances

In another atrocity, a 25-year-old woman was set ablaze by a man for resisting his sexual advances at Venkatareddypalem in Vakadu mandal on Sunday night.

Published: 29th January 2019

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In another atrocity, a 25-year-old woman was set ablaze by a man for resisting his sexual advances at Venkatareddypalem in Vakadu mandal on Sunday night. According to police, the victim is a worker in a hatchery at Chittedu. The accused, Krishna, is also a hatchery worker at Tupilipalem.

The victim told the police that Krishna was harassing her for the past one year with his sexual advances. Though she urged him to change his behaviour, he did not stop making advances at her. On Sunday night, Krishna insisted that he drop her on his motorcycle at her house while she was purchasing vegetables in Vakadu. After travelling some distance, he stopped the motorcycle at an isolated place and set her on fire. Some passersby went to her rescue. After dousing the flames, they informed the matter to police. Vakadu police rushed to the spot and admitted the victim to a local hospital. Later, she was shifted to Gudur area hospital for better treatment.

The condition of the victim who suffered severe burns, is stated to be critical. Based on a complaint by the victim, a case was registered. This is the second such incident within two days. On Saturday night, a 12-year-old girl was set on fire by a man for resisting his sexual advances at Badinehal village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district. The girl who received severe burns in the attack, is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Kurnool.

