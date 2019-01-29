Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy meets Chandrababu Naidu, likely to join TDP soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Putting to rest the speculation over his political moves, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is all set to join the TDP. He along with his family members had a dinner meeting with TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s Undavalli residence on Monday night.

TNIE had first reported on January 4 the likelihood of the former Union minister quitting the Congress and joining the TDP. In all likelihood, Suryaprakash Reddy will contest from the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency on TDP ticket in the ensuing elections. Known as Congress strongman in Kurnool, Kotla was peeved over the Congress’ decision to go it alone in the State and not to have a poll pact with the TDP.

He very much wanted the grand old party to ally with the TDP, so the Congress would stand to benefit in the elections. Though there were reports of him quitting the party, he initially had denied the reports. Ahead of his meeting with Chandrababu Naidu, he held discussions with his followers. For some time, he reportedly felt sidelined in the Congress, particularly after Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy’s entry.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have held meeting with ministers and senior leaders and expressed the opinion that the entry of Suryaprakash Reddy would further strengthen the TDP in Kurnool district.

The former minister has been aspiring for two Assembly seats - Aluru and Dhone - apart from Kurnool Lok Sabha, for him and his family member or followers. Chandrababu Naidu reportedly discussed it with sitting Kurnool MP Butta Renuka and asked her to contest from Panyam Assembly constituency.

He also spoke with KE Krishnamurthy, who is said to have differences with the Kotla family.

However, Krishnamurthy denied any knowledge of Kotla joining the TDP and refused to elaborate further.

Meanwhile, Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy welcomed the entry of Kotla into the TDP and opined that it would further strengthen the party.“I will abide by the decision of the party leadership,” he said. Efforts to contact Butta Renuka for her reaction proved futile.

On the other hand, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy, who was in Nandyal to open the party office on Monday said he was saddened over the decision of Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy and opined that it would be better if the former minister reconsidered his decision. He was silent on the impact of Kotla move on the Congress.