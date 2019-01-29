Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist Protest Week: Cops beef up security in Andhra-Odisha Border

Published: 29th January 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Security was beefed up in Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB), cut-off area and other agency areas as the banned CPI (Maoist) party gave a call for protest week from January 25. Higher police officials directed all the range/ district/ sub-division/ field level police personnel to be on alert till  month-end. Maoists-AOB-special zone committee official spokesperson Jagabandhu in a recent release said, “Against the Central government’s  ‘Samaadhaan’ programme, Maoists exhorted all revolutionary organisations and people having similar ideology and like-minded people and sympathisers to observe the ‘Protest Week’ from January 25. On the last day of the protest, ‘Bharat bandh’ would be observed.

The Central government’s ‘Samaadhaan’ programme was devised to eliminate the revolutionary movement. In this process the State is harassing the public, particularly the poor and lower class people.”  
Against this backdrop, the Vizag police were alerted and extensive checks are being conducted in all the 11 agency mandals, in particular the AOB, cut-off areas and adjacent tribal villages. Police officials suspect that in the protest week, the Maoists may resort to violent activities to make their presence felt and strengthen themselves in the agency area. 

As tense situation prevails, tribals are scared of the consequences. The movements of Maoists and their sympathisers have been identified at Paderu, Koyyuru, G Madugula, Munchangiputtu, Pedabayalu, Hukumpeta, Maddigaruvu, Palakajeedi and Vontlamamidi areas as the extremists distributed pamphlets and posters describing the Central and State governments as anti-people.   

SP alerts district officials

Meanwhile, SP Babujee Attada conducted a review meeting on Monday and alerted the district officials on the activities of anti-social elements in connection with the forthcoming general elections. He enquired about the crime cases and their status. The SP ordered the officials to take up cordon searches at all suspicious places and houses. All trouble-mongers in the purview of each police station will be identified and bind-over cases will be imposed immediately. Recognise the critical and hyper critical areas and thorough checks to be done, said the SP. He suggested that the officials make use of body worn cameras and drone cameras in all danger-prone situations.

Andhra-Odisha Border CPI(M) Samaadhaan

