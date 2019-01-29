Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIL seeks transfer of cases to Andhra Pradesh High Court

He urged the CJ for their transfer by exercising the powers under Section 40 (3) of the AP Reorganisation Act.

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of Telangana High Court will hear on Tuesday a taken up PIL based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by the president of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association with a plea to issue directions to the registry to transfer writ appeals, review petitions, contempt cases and so on to the AP High Court at Amaravati which came into existence on January 1, 2019.

Association president KB Ramanna Dora, in his letter, stated that though the writ appeals, review petitions, contempt cases and other petitions were relating to AP state they continue to be in the Telangana High Court.

He urged the CJ for their transfer by exercising the powers under Section 40 (3) of the AP Reorganisation Act. Besides, he also urged the CJ to issue necessary directions to the respondent authorities to identify all the cases where the subject matter and the party belongs to AP State. There is a need to issue necessary orders to the authorities concerned.

