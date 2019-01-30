Home States Andhra Pradesh

Flying concrete punches holes in Air India aircraft

An Air India aircraft bound for Hyderabad was damaged while taking off at the Tirupati international airport here on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: An Air India aircraft bound for Hyderabad was damaged while taking off at the Tirupati international airport here on Tuesday afternoon. Sources told TNIE that loose concrete from the runway flew off while the flight was taking off and hit its belly and wings.

The flying concrete pieces punched holes in the wings of the aircraft. However, the flight went ahead and landed safely in Hyderabad where the crew noticed the damage and complained to the authorities. A senior official at the Tirupati international airport said they were alerted by their counterparts in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred around 2.15 pm and the runway was closed for maintenance work around 3.30 pm after receiving information from Hyderabad. It was opened for traffic later in the evening. However, due to maintenance, the incoming flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi were rescheduled.

Raghu Swaminathan, who arrived at Tirupati airport in the night, said his flight from Bengaluru to Tirupati was delayed by nearly four hours due to rescheduling.

“I was to fly by the 3.45 pm Indigo flight but it departed only at 7.45 pm at Bengaluru and reached Tirupati only at 8.45 pm,’’ Swaminathan said. The airport at Tirupati was given international status in 2015 but international flights are yet to take off from here. The runway expansion at the airport is going on and it is likely to be completed by February 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Tirupati international airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp