Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy’s entry into TDP creates ripples in political atmosphere in Kurnool

Former minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy exit from Congress and his entry into TDP shortly has created ripples in the political atmosphere in Kurnool district.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:46 AM

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Former minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy exit from Congress and his entry into TDP shortly has created ripples in the political atmosphere in Kurnool district.

Monday night’s dinner meeting between Kotla family and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli continued till midnight. In a brief interaction with mediapersons, while leaving the CM’s residence the former Congressman maintained that he discussed only about three irrigation projects - Vedavati Lift Irrigation, Low-Level Canal pipeline works, and Gundrevula project.

“He promised those works in a week’s time. If they are done, it is yes,” was his answer, when asked if he would join TDP if those works get sanctioned. Kotla Surya Prakash is aspiring to contest from Kurnool Lok Sabha seat and seeking Aluru and Dhone MLA seats for his family.

Just a day after the meeting between the former minister and the Chief Minister, a GO was issued giving administrative sanction for Vedavathi Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage - II works. Without saying, it goes that Kotla entry into TDP is a certainty.

The latest development, apart from giving a jolt to Congress, has also led to confusion among TDP rank and file in Kurnool. As there are already aspirants for Kurnool MP seat and two MLA seats - Dhone and Aluru - the TDP leadership is expected to face a headache in adjusting the political equations and convincing those who are likely to lose the opportunity they were seeking in the ensuing elections.

BC leaders led by Deputy CM KE Krishna Murthy were hoping that a leader from their community will be offered a seat for Kurnool Lok Sabha. On the other hand, incumbent Butta Renuka joined TDP from YSRC with a hope of retaining her seat. Not long ago, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also assured Butta Renuka that she will be the one to contest Kurnool Lok Sabha seat on TDP ticket.

Confusion reigns

The TDP leadership is expected to face a headache in adjusting the political equations and convincing those who are likely to lose the opportunity they were seeking in the ensuing elections
