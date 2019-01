By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Maoists of south-Bastar division set a state-run bus and a lorry on fire at Sarivela village on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, they asked the passengers to get off the bus before setting it on fire.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a bandh called by Naxals on January 31, protesting against the Centre’s ‘Operation Samadhan’. Pamphlets, written by Kunta area committee rebels, were found in the area where the vehicles were burnt.