Workshop on research methodology

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A two-day workshop on ‘Problem identification, research methodology and academy writing’ concluded at Kallam Haranadha Reddy Institute of Technology (KHIT) at Chowdavaram in Guntur on Tuesday. The workshop was held with the coordination of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

KHIT director Dr M Umasankara Reddy said that over 130 lecturers and research scholars from Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in the workshop.

Prof Dr. B Chitti Babu of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITD&M), Prof GVS Anjaneyulu of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Prof Dr PVRL Narasimham of VR Siddhartha Engineering College and Prof Dr Vijaya Babu of Vignan University imparted training to lecturers.