‘Complaint and Suggestion Box’ for women safety launched

CHITTOOR: As part of the measures for women’s safety and empowerment, the ‘Complaint & Suggestion Box’ programme has been launched by the district police in 600 educational institutions. Students and women facing problems like harassment, eve-teasing, ragging and others can drop a letter in the Complaint & Suggestion Box, which will be kept at all high schools, junior, degree and PG colleges, hostels and offices in the district.

The ‘Complaint & Suggestion Box’ programme will function directly under the control of all the sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs).

‘Sakthi’ teams will collect letters from the boxes once a week and hand them over to the SDPOs, who will open them and solve the issues directly or indirectly.

The SDPOs will not reveal the names of the people, who have made complaints/suggestions. Participating in the launch of the programme at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday, Chittoor SP Vikrant Patil said that they had designed a plan to create awareness among women and children on their rights and protection.

The SP called for liaison with related departments and stakeholders to conduct regular meetings on women’s issues. “The NGOs working for protection of the rights of women and children are also involved in the programme,” he said.