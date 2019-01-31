Discussion on Mahatma held

GUNTUR: A discussion on Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and their relevance in the modern-day context was organised in Guntur on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day. The programme was jointly conducted by Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology and Amaravathi Institute of Social Science, Nambur.
Sunil Sahasrabude, an expert on the Mahatma’s philosophy, said the principles will help students in personality development and discipline.
