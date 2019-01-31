Electric bus transport system mooted in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Judicial Complex set to be inaugurated on February 3 and with most of the housing and road projects in the capital region reaching an advanced stage, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has shifted its focus to the creation of a public transportation system. The authority has started the process of identifying a transport service provider to run 50 electric buses in the designated capital area.

The officials said that ten buses will be introduced in the first phase. “Since the Judicial Complex, which houses the interim High Court, will be functional from next week, there will be an influx of people from across the State. Also, there are other administrative buildings and housing projects ready for occupation. We wanted to have a sustainable and environment-friendly transportation system to meet the demand,” a senior official said.

The authority has recently floated the Request For Proposal (RFP) for the project and is expected to have 10 fully air-conditioned e-buses ready within three months of issuing the Letter of Acceptance to the operator. The remaining 40 buses will be added to the fleet in a phased manner. The project will be taken up under the Smart City Mission initiative. “We expect to launch the operations by mid-2019,” he said. The buses will be designed keeping in mind the proposed Bus Rapid Transit System.

According to the officials, the buses will have Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facilities including automatic fare collection system, automatic vehicle location system and passenger information system (audio and video). A mobile App for accessing the services will also be launched. “There will be free WiFi, phone/laptop charging units, security cameras and other features. All these will be linked to the Amaravati Integrated Command and Control Centre for monitoring purposes,” the official said.

When asked why the authority was going for a private operator instead of APSRTC, the officials explained that they want to test the waters. “We are going ahead with the project under the gross cost model, in which the operator invests in the buses, their maintenance, and operation. The 50 e-buses will cost around `75 crore to `100 crore,” another official said.

