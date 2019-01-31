Home States Andhra Pradesh

Electric bus transport system mooted in Amaravati

When asked why the authority was going for a private operator instead of APSRTC, the officials explained that they want to test the waters.

Published: 31st January 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image: The APSRTC buses. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Judicial Complex set to be inaugurated on February 3 and with most of the housing and road projects in the capital region reaching an advanced stage, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has shifted its focus to the creation of a public transportation system. The authority has started the process of identifying a transport service provider to run 50 electric buses in the designated capital area.

The officials said that ten buses will be introduced in the first phase. “Since the Judicial Complex, which houses the interim High Court, will be functional from next week, there will be an influx of people from across the State. Also, there are other administrative buildings and housing projects ready for occupation. We wanted to have a sustainable and environment-friendly transportation system to meet the demand,” a senior official said.

The authority has recently floated the Request For Proposal (RFP) for the project and is expected to have 10 fully air-conditioned e-buses ready within three months of issuing the Letter of Acceptance to the operator. The remaining 40 buses will be added to the fleet in a phased manner. The project will be taken up under the Smart City Mission initiative. “We expect to launch the operations by mid-2019,” he said. The buses will be designed keeping in mind the proposed Bus Rapid Transit System.

According to the officials, the buses will have Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facilities including automatic fare collection system, automatic vehicle location system and passenger information system (audio and video). A mobile App for accessing the services will also be launched. “There will be free WiFi, phone/laptop charging units, security cameras and other features. All these will be linked to the Amaravati Integrated Command and Control Centre for monitoring purposes,” the official said.

When asked why the authority was going for a private operator instead of APSRTC, the officials explained that they want to test the waters. “We are going ahead with the project under the gross cost model, in which the operator invests in the buses, their maintenance, and operation. The 50 e-buses will cost around `75 crore to `100 crore,” another official said.

Facilities

According to the officials, the buses will have Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facilities including automatic fare collection system, automatic vehicle location system and passenger information system (audio and video). A mobile App for accessing the services will also be launched

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp