Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the State government’s petition filed in the High Court seeking a stay on the NIA investigation into the attack on YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam airport, central probe agency officials on Wednesday filed a counter and submitted the evidence before the HC bench.

When the advocates representing the State government sought some more time to submit their version along with the evidence, the HC adjourned the case hearing to Feb 12. Challenging the Centre’s decision to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the State government approached the High Court on January 21 after taking the legal opinion and said that agency had no role in the investigation.

The petition also contended that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State police to probe the case had completed its investigation. With SIT officials emphatically saying no to submit/handover the details of the case to the NIA, advocate of the accused Janepalli Srinivas requested the court to stop the investigation citing the pending case proceedings before the HC.

“In their reply to the NIA Special Court, SIT officials maintained that they did not receive orders from their higher-ups to share the case details with the central agency. In this scenario, it would be good to suspend the investigation,” said Abdul Saleem, advocate of the accused.