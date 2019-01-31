Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy case

The petition also contended that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State police to probe the case had completed its investigation.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the State government’s petition filed in the High Court seeking a stay on the NIA investigation into the attack on YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam airport, central probe agency officials on Wednesday filed a counter and submitted the evidence before the HC bench.

When the advocates representing the State government sought some more time to submit their version along with the evidence, the HC adjourned the case hearing to Feb 12. Challenging the Centre’s decision to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the State government approached the High Court on January 21 after taking the legal opinion and said that agency had no role in the investigation.

The petition also contended that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State police to probe the case had completed its investigation. With SIT officials emphatically saying no to submit/handover the details of the case to the NIA, advocate of the accused Janepalli Srinivas requested the court to stop the investigation citing the pending case proceedings before the HC.

“In their reply to the NIA Special Court, SIT officials maintained that they did not receive orders from their higher-ups to share the case details with the central agency. In this scenario, it would be good to suspend the investigation,” said Abdul Saleem, advocate of the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp