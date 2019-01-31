IAS officer sends son to Anganwadi

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Most people shudder at the very idea of sending their children to government schools which are generally considered poor in standards. They would rather pay through their nose to send the children to private schools. Undeterred by the prevailing perception, a young IAS officer L Shiva Shankar, who is the Project Officer of ITDA, sends his three-year-old son to the local Anganwadi centre at Seetampeta, a tribal hamlet.

The toddler, Sohan Nandan, is enjoying his time at the humble school learning Telugu and English alphabets and rhymes while mingling freely with his classmates at the Anganwadi school.His father drops the boy on his bike at the Anganwadi centre, which is situated 1.5 kilometers away from his official bungalow. No pampering or no special treatment for Sohan by the teachers.

What makes the story all the more interesting is the fact that Sohan’s mother is Additional Project Director of Integrated Watershed Management Programme at Seetamepta ITDA. The couple even celebrated Sohan’s birthday at the Anganwadi centre a few days ago.

Speaking to TNIE, Shiva Shankar said that he is sending his son to the Anganwadi centre to dispel the misconception among people and government officials about government schools.

“I have noticed a marked a change in my son after sending him to the Anganwadi centre. He brings his friends to our house to play,” he said. Taking inspiration from the young IAS officer, a senior assistant of ITDA Regulavalasa Sreedhar now sends his children to the government school at Seetampeta.