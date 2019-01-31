Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP old woman mauled to death by stray dogs

The old woman was helpless as she could not even cry out for help as the dogs dragged her out and ripped her body apart at some places.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In a gruesome incident, an old woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while she was sleeping in the verandah of her house at Sriharipuram village in Vangara mandal in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to her family members and villagers, Ramudamma (65) was suffering from ill-health for quite some time and confined to bed. The stray dogs attacked her around 3 am while her family members were sleeping inside the house. 

The old woman was helpless as she could not even cry out for help as the dogs dragged her out and ripped her body apart at some places. The neighbours who woke up to the commotion and found the hapless woman struggling. They chased away the canines and rushed the victim to hospital. However, doctors declared she was brought dead. 

The villagers alleged that the panchayat authorities failed to control the stray dog menace despite several appeals in this regard. A few dog bite deaths were reported in Srikakulam district earlier. 

More than 300 dog bite cases reported in RIMS per month

On an average, about 50 dog bite cases are being reported at Ponduru PHC a month. The average number of dog bite cases reported at RIMS Hospital in Srikakulam  is more than 300 a month.  

Boy succumbs to dog bites

Meanwhile, a 3-year-old boy succumbed to injuries he suffered in a stray dog attack in Mandapeta of East Godavari district. Kommu Gowtham was playing in front of his house in SC Colony of Yeditha village when stray dogs attacked him on December 28, 2018. He was admitted to Kakinada government hospital.

As his condition worsened, he was shifted to GSL Medical College hospital five days ago, where he died on Monday. Following the death of the boy, his family members, relatives and villagers staged a protest with his body demanding an end to stray dog menace in Yeditha.

Dog attack deaths

  • May 14, 2018: Ladi Ganesh (15) in Ichchapuram mandal

  • July 14, 2016: Spandana (10) at Dallipeta village in Ponduru mandal 

  • Feb 27, 2018: R Jaswanth (11)  at Ampavalli in Vizianagaram district 

  • Dec 2017: P Bhagya Laxmi (12) in Vizianagaram 

  • Dec 16, 2016: V Gaja Laxmi (45) at Saluru 

