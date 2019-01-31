PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold series of meetings in Andhra Pradesh next month

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the political climate heating up in the State ahead of Assembly and general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah are scheduled to visit AP in February. The duo is scheduled to address five public meetings in the State — Modi will address two meetings, while Amit Shah will tour the State thrice during the month.

Modi will visit Guntur and Visakhapatnam on February 10 and February 16, respectively. “He will address public meetings in both cities to counter the TDP’s false propaganda against the BJP,” party State unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana told the media on Wednesday. While the party has finalised Budampadu near Guntur as the venue of the first meeting, the party is scouting for a suitable venue in Visakhapatnam, he said.

It may be recalled that Modi was scheduled to address a meeting at Budampadu, near Guntur, on January 6, but it was postponed due to various reasons.Amit Shah will visit Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram and Ongole on February 4, 21 and 26 to address Shakti Kendra Pramukhs of these Parliamentary constituencies. He will also flag off Kanna’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra (bus yatra) at Palasa on February 4. Shah was also scheduled to visit AP on January 18, but cancelled his programme due to health reasons.

The first leg of Modi and Shah’s tour to the State, however, will coincide with the TDP’s plan to hold a series of protests from February 1 to 12 in the State and in Delhi against the Centre’s failure to accord special category status to the State.

Meanwhile, the State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao have criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming credit for setting up Kia Motors plant in the State.They alleged that the firm’s management had almost dropped its plans to set up the plant in Anantapur.

“Kia Motors decided to set up its plant in Anantapur because Modi invited it as part of a ‘Make In India’ programme. On many occasions, the automobile firm wanted to relocate to other States unable to bear the harassment and corruption of local TDP leaders. With the Prime Minister’s intervention, the firm established its unit in AP,” the BJP leaders added.