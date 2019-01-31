Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Release MGNREGS wage arrears’

According to a press release from the minister’s office, Lokesh informed Tomar that the Centre had not released the wage component under the MNREGS since November 15 last year.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday met Union Panchayat Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi and requesting for the release of wage arrears and material components under the MGNREGS. When Lokesh explained to Tomar that the State was to receive `500 crore towards wage component and `1,175 crore towards material component, the latter is said to have agreed to release `150 crore and `200 crore towards wages and materials respectively.

According to a press release from the minister’s office, Lokesh informed Tomar that the Centre had not released the wage component under the MNREGS since November 15 last year. “The beneficiaries are facing inconvenience due to the delay in the release of funds. A total of `1,175 crore has to be given towards material component before the end of the current fiscal year. The State is yet to get the reimbursement of `2,138 crore, which we spent for making pending payments after getting the Centre’s permission,” Lokesh said.

He elaborated on the social audit of the roads to be conducted using drones and the real time monitoring. To this, Tomar is said to have asked Lokesh to inform the Union ministry after the successful completion of the social audit.

‘Cheaper rates to attract firms’

Reacting to the PIL filed by BJP State President Kanna Lakshminarayana in the HC against the alleged irregularities in extending incentives, Lokesh defended the allocation of lands at cheaper prices

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp