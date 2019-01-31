South Central Railway handles Sankranti rush well; 40 per cent decline in ticketless travel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has successfully handled the passenger rush during Sankranti festival season, from January 5 to 25. During the festival, the rush had substantially increased at the railway stations of major cities, particularly at the terminals of the Telugu speaking states, with people travelling to their respective native places.

A record high of 203 special trains were operated in various directions, prominently from the twin cities of Hyderabad/Secunderabad to Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Tirupati etc. in both directions.Out of these, 60 special, fully unreserved second class Jansadharan trains, were operated exclusively for passengers travelling at the last moment.

Additional booking counters were opened at all important stations, provision of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), Currency Operated Ticket Vending Machines (CoTVMs), Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS) were made during the period to meet the requirements of people.

Online facility i.e. purchasing tickets through ‘UTS On Mobile’ App was also available for the passengers. Frequent counselling and guidance was given to the public by Officials of Commercial Department to prevent them from travelling ticketless.

Increase in revenue from passenger segment

An increase in booking window earnings was seen during these days. For instance, revenue from unreserved segment in the stations of twin cities for 3 days (January 11 to 13) was `3.99 crore as against `3.08 crore i.e. 29 per cent more than previous year, and 4.49 lakh of unreserved passengers as against 3.79 lakh passengers were transported

Fall in ticketless travellers

Ticketless travelling came down notably during this season. In total, there was a downfall of over 40 per cent in ‘travelling without ticket’ cases and revenue earned through it fell by 38 per cent.