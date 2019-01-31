Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway handles Sankranti rush well; 40 per cent decline in ticketless travel

The South Central Railway (SCR) has successfully handled the passenger rush during Sankranti festival season, from January 5 to 25.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has successfully handled the passenger rush during Sankranti festival season, from January 5 to 25. During the festival, the rush had substantially increased at the railway stations of major cities, particularly at the terminals of the Telugu speaking states, with people travelling to their respective native places.

A record high of 203 special trains were operated in various directions, prominently from the twin cities of Hyderabad/Secunderabad to Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Tirupati etc. in both directions.Out of these, 60 special, fully unreserved second class Jansadharan trains, were operated exclusively for passengers travelling at the last moment.

Additional booking counters were opened at all important stations, provision of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), Currency Operated Ticket Vending Machines (CoTVMs), Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS) were made during the period to meet the requirements of people.

Online facility i.e. purchasing tickets through ‘UTS On Mobile’ App was also available for the passengers. Frequent counselling and guidance was given to the public by Officials of Commercial Department to prevent them from travelling ticketless.

Increase in revenue from passenger segment
An increase in booking window earnings was seen during these days. For instance, revenue from unreserved segment in the stations of twin cities for 3 days (January 11 to 13) was `3.99 crore as against `3.08 crore i.e. 29 per cent more than previous year, and 4.49 lakh of unreserved passengers as against 3.79 lakh passengers were transported

Fall in ticketless travellers
Ticketless travelling came down notably during this season. In total, there was a downfall of over 40 per cent in ‘travelling without ticket’ cases and revenue earned through it fell by 38 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp