Vote-On-Account Budget to be presented by Yanamala on Feb 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the State Legislative Assembly and Council on Thursday will adopt a condolence motion to offer tributes to slain Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and MLC MVSN Murthy. Governor ESL Narasimhan addressed the joint session of AP Legislature at Amaravati on Wednesday.



It is reliably learnt that the Business Advisory Committee has decided to conduct the Assembly Session till February 8. There will be seven working days during the period.

On February 1, the House will discuss implementation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, while the State Assembly will reman closed from February 2 to 4.

The Vote-on-Account Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on February 5 afternoon. On February 6, a discussion will be held in the House over the Governor’s joint address and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will make the thanksgiving address.

Question Hour will be taken up in the House between February 6 and 8. The government will also present a Vision Document on the final and concluding day of the session (February 8).The House will also discuss development of agriculture and allied sectors, irrigation, interlinking of rivers, social empowerment, welfare and human resources development among others.