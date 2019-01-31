Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth held for raping 7-year-old in Guntur district

The DSP said the accused, Miriyala Jaya Rao (28), after committing the crime left the minor girl on the outskirts of Tumrukota village.

Locals and relatives of the victim protest at Macherla town in Guntur district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Tumrukota in Rentachintala mandal on Tuesday night, Gurajala DSP K Srihari Babu said, adding that one more person was arrested for aiding the accused.

Demanding stern action against Jaya Rao, the villagers in large numbers blocked a road in Palavai Junction in Macherla on Wednesday.They said the accused had lured the minor girl by offering her food and took her to an isolated place where he raped her.

After tracing her, the police shifted the victim to Guntur Government General Hospital as she was bleeding profusely.A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered, and the accused and Potla Bhulakshni were arrested on Wednesday evening.

Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari consoled the family and said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had sanctioned a compensation of `5 lakh and a house to them. Guntur Rural MPP Thota Sitamahalakshmi handed over `5,000 to the victim’s family.

Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare, Paritala Sunitha, who inquired about the child’s condition at the GGH, asked the police department to take stern action against Jaya Rao.

3 held for murdering govt employee

Guntur: Nallapadu police have arrested three men for murdering a government employee. The victim, Arumalla Adiya (43) who worked as an attendant at the district medical and health office in Guntur, had differences with his wife Marthamma. As such, one of her relatives, Deverakonda Rambabu, suggested her to kill her husband so that she could get his job, DSP RVSN Murthy said. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said Rambabu, Palapati Srinu and Kurapati John Mark killed Adiya and were arrested. Marthamma is absconding.

