75 infants with low birth weight die at Andhra's Nellore Government General Hospital in 6 months

Approximately 80 per cent of newborns who die every year, have a low birth weight of under 2,500 grams.

By D Surendra Kumar  
Express News Service

NELLORE: Notwithstanding the official claim of decline in infant mortality rate, the number of newborn deaths is quite high in Nellore district due to malnutrition and poor neonatal care. As per official records, as many as 75 infants died in Nellore Government General Hospital in the last six months, reflecting the gravity of the situation. A neonatal death is defined as a death during the first 28 days of life (0-27 days).

Low birth weight (LBW) and premature births are found to be the main causes of high infant mortality rate. Malnutrition, young motherhood and poor prenatal care are the major reasons for underweight or premature babies. 

According to The Lancet Global Health study conducted in India in 2019, the birth weight is an important gauge of maternal and foetal health as well as an important determinant of perinatal, neonatal and post-neonatal outcome. Approximately 80 per cent of newborns who die every year, are LBW and under 2,500 grams, because they were either born preterm or small for gestational age or both. LBW newborns who survive, are more prone to short-term and long-term health risks. Preterm birth (birth before 37 weeks gestation) is the leading cause of under five year child mortality, and an important cause of serious morbidity. Preterm birth survivors and their families may face adverse health effects lifelong.

630 newborns admitted to  GGH this year   

About 630 newborns were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Nellore GGH with LBW in the last six months. Among them, 75 babies died, 15 were below 1 kg, 20 below 1.5 kg, 23 below 2.5 kg and 13 above 2.5 kg. The number of newborns with LBW being admitted to private hospitals in Nellore and other urban areas of the district is also high 

“Uncontrolled diabetes during pregnancy is also one of the causes of preterm labour (foetal macrosomia). Hence,there is a need to screen all pregnant women for gestational diabetes (universal screening by Glucose Challenge Test). Anaemia is a predominant cause which contributes to LBW, seen mostly in families from poor background. Pregnancy after 35 years or below 18 years also leads to LBW babies,” says Dr Kalki Hymavathi, Head of Department, Gynaecology, Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Nellore.

