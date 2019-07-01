Canal cleaning drive taken up in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali municipality staff on Sunday began clearing garbage from the Thurpu canal with assistance from students and social organisation representatives. Irrigation and revenue officials also participated in the drive.

The canal flows through the town, with shops, vegetable markets and other businesses on both of its sides. The traders dump plastics and vegetable waste into the canal, thereby polluting it. Municipal Health officer BV Ramana asked the citizens to cooperate with municipal officials to maintain cleanliness and greenery.

“All efforts are being made for clean water supply to farmers by clearing trash for free flow of water,” said municipal commissioner S Venkata Krishna. Tenali RDO Ch Rangaiah, who was also present, urged the participants to start conserving water to recharge borewells in the town.