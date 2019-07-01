Home States Andhra Pradesh

Day after farmer’s suicide, Andhra Pradesh government asks banks to go soft on debtors

Shakamuri Hanumantha Rao of  Prakasam district, ended his life allegedly after bank officials pasted notices on the auction of his land as he couldn't repay the loan of Rs 1.8 lakhs.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after a farmer committed suicide allegedly due to the pressure by banks to repay loans, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu on Sunday said they have given instructions to District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) and other national banks to go soft while seeking repayment of loans from farmers. 

“It was brought to our notice that a bank in Prakasam district erected a board in a farmer’s land demanding repayment of loan. We told them to respectfully ask and not to insult the farmers. We have also given directions to district collectors regarding the same,” he said.

It may be recalled that a farmer, Shakamuri Hanumantha Rao of Rajupalem village in Martur mandal of Prakasam district, ended his life allegedly after bank officials pasted notices regarding the auction of his land for non-repayment of the loan he took on his land. Hanumantha Rao took a loan of Rs 1.8 lakh from the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in 2016 and could not repay the loan. A total of `41,000 was credited into his account as part of the previous government’s loan waiver scheme and the bank officials have sent notices to him to repay the balance amount.

As he could not, bank officials pasted notices that the pledged land will be put for auction in the bank’s premises at Martur headquarters at the village entry arch, near his house and some other places in the village. Humiliated over pasting of notices, the farmer hanged himself to death in his agriculture fields on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Kanna Babu Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society District Cooperative Central Banks Andhra Pradesh farmer suicide
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp