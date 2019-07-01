Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure quality power supply to farmers: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that the Chief Minister was particular about the farm sector getting nine-hour power supply in daytime.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed Energy department officials to focus on cost-effective power and ensure supply of quality power to the farmers. According to a press release issued by the Energy department on Sunday, during a brief telephonic interaction with higher officials of the Energy department, Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas Reddy said the government was keen on revamping the existing system in power sector with an objective to make it more transparent, accountable and robust. 

Balineni said that the Chief Minister was particular about the farm sector getting nine-hour power supply in daytime. According to Balineni, the nine-hour power supply to farm sector during daytime is estimated to cost Rs 2,780 crore, which includes Rs 1,700 crore for additional infrastructure and Rs 1,080 crore for power supply for an additional two hours to the farm sector during daytime from June 2019 to March 2020.

Pointing out that already 60 per cent of the agriculture feeders for agriculture are providing nine-hour power supply, the minister asked the officials to expedite the works for creating infrastructure for the remaining 40 per cent agriculture feeders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balineni Srinivas Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Energy department Andhra Pradesh farmers Andhra Pradesh electricity farmers
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp