Ensure quality power supply to farmers: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed Energy department officials to focus on cost-effective power and ensure supply of quality power to the farmers. According to a press release issued by the Energy department on Sunday, during a brief telephonic interaction with higher officials of the Energy department, Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas Reddy said the government was keen on revamping the existing system in power sector with an objective to make it more transparent, accountable and robust.

Balineni said that the Chief Minister was particular about the farm sector getting nine-hour power supply in daytime. According to Balineni, the nine-hour power supply to farm sector during daytime is estimated to cost Rs 2,780 crore, which includes Rs 1,700 crore for additional infrastructure and Rs 1,080 crore for power supply for an additional two hours to the farm sector during daytime from June 2019 to March 2020.

Pointing out that already 60 per cent of the agriculture feeders for agriculture are providing nine-hour power supply, the minister asked the officials to expedite the works for creating infrastructure for the remaining 40 per cent agriculture feeders.