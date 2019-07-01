Home States Andhra Pradesh

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation notices to TDP office take political turn

Party leaders have become agitated as the civic body threatened to demolish the building in seven days if proper documents are not furnished.

The TDP district office at Ramnagar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Notices served  on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in connection with construction of the party district office at Ramnagar here has taken a political turn with the party taking objection to issue of notice to it. However, YSRCP has alleged that the building was constructed in violation of rules on encroached land.

TDP leaders, however, said the party office was constructed on land taken on lease from the government. Party city president SA Rahman said he was party urban president when the land was allotted to party in 2002. He said the land in question was government land and the then revenue principal secretary issued GO allotting the land to the party. He said he convened an emergency meeting of the party leaders on Monday to decide future course of action in the wake  of notice issued to the party. The party leaders would meet the commissioner on Monday in this regard, he said.

The TDP even released a copy of the GO (MS no 556 dated 13-09-2002) issued by the government in 2002 authorising it to construct building on 2000 square yards. Addressing mediapersons Anakapalle MLA Gudiwada Amarnath said TDP office was an illegal construction and the GVMC notice vindicated the YSRCP’s  charges made earlier that the TDP office was constructed on encroached land. He alleged that there were no link documents for 2000 square yards and the party did not pay tax to the government for the last 17 years. 

He alleged big scandal in the construction of the  TDP office. He ridiculed TDP leaders for crying foul over issue of notices to the party. He said a large number of illegal  constructions were done during TDP tenure..

Meanwhile,GVMC chief city planner said TDP secured approval for building plan online and the party was now asked to  furnish documents with regard to link documents of the land. She said the notice was issued as regular course of action,as in case  of permissions secured for building plans online. She said the TDP was given a week’s time to furnish the details.

In the notice issued by the town planning supervisor of Zone 3 dated June 28 said the TDP unauthorisedly constructed stilt plus G+2 floors for the party office in ward No 19 (plan vide BA No 1086/0422/B23/ RUT/2016) and no link documents were submitted to establish title over the property. The party asked to produce the link documents from Rani Kamala Devi to establish the title over the party. The notice said if the documents related to the building were not furnished within seven days the structure would be removed. 

