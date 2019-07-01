Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jal Shakti Abhiyan to start today in Andhra Pradesh

The campaign will be taken up in all 69 blocks of the nine districts - Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari and Srikakulam.

Water Shortage

Water Shortage (FIle Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a water conservation campaign by the Centre, will commence in nine ‘water-stressed’ districts of the State on Monday. According to the officials, the first phase of the campaign will be from July 1 to September 15 and the second phase from October 1 to November 30. The Centre has entrusted the task of the campaign with the Central government officers of Joint Secretary rank, drawn from different departments, including the Ministry of Defence. 

The campaign will be taken up in all 69 blocks of the nine districts - Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari and Srikakulam. A team of officials formed for every 2-3 blocks from the Central Ground Water Board or Central Water Commission along with officers (State and district level) deputed by the State government will work together as part of the campaign. 

Water Crisis
