Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man dies after speeding vehicle rams bridge fence in Andhra Pradesh

28-year-old Borigorla Venkateswarlu, who was overspeeding, first hit a buffalo and then rammed into the Pasupulati bridge fence.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ELURU: A motorcyclist was killed due to rash driving in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district on Monday. 28-year-old Borigorla Venkateswarlu, who was overspeeding, first hit a buffalo and then rammed into the Pasupulati bridge fence, police said.  

According to Vinukonda Urban Circle Inspector D China Mallaiah, Venkateswarlu died on the spot owing to severe head injuries, and Gumma Venkata Rao, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries.“The duo were coming from their native Inavolu in Nuzendla mandal going to Vinukonda when the two-wheeler lost control due to overspeeding,” the CI said.

ALSO READ| One killed, over 20 others injured in Andhra road mishap

In another road mishap, a youth was killed when a tractor on which he was learning to drive overturned at Velurupadu village in East Godavari on Sunday. The police said that the deceased, Ponaganti Sai (18), was learning to drive a tractor and ploughing a field, when the accident took place. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh accident
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp