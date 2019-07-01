Man dies after speeding vehicle rams bridge fence in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ELURU: A motorcyclist was killed due to rash driving in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district on Monday. 28-year-old Borigorla Venkateswarlu, who was overspeeding, first hit a buffalo and then rammed into the Pasupulati bridge fence, police said.

According to Vinukonda Urban Circle Inspector D China Mallaiah, Venkateswarlu died on the spot owing to severe head injuries, and Gumma Venkata Rao, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries.“The duo were coming from their native Inavolu in Nuzendla mandal going to Vinukonda when the two-wheeler lost control due to overspeeding,” the CI said.

In another road mishap, a youth was killed when a tractor on which he was learning to drive overturned at Velurupadu village in East Godavari on Sunday. The police said that the deceased, Ponaganti Sai (18), was learning to drive a tractor and ploughing a field, when the accident took place.