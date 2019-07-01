Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, SPs and Police Commissioners in Andhra to hold ‘Public Grievance Day’ for 2 hours on Mondays

DGP Gautam Sawang opined that such an outreach programme will not only improve public participation in policing but also pave way for friendly policing.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct public grievance redressal session every Monday at all government offices in the State, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has issued instructions to all the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to be available themselves in their offices on the day to receive public complaints and take steps  to redress their grievances. 

Every Monday, ‘Public Grievance Day’ will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at all the district police headquarters and police commissionerates by SPs, CPs and DSPs. Sawang opined that such an outreach programme will not only improve public participation in policing but also pave way for friendly policing. “The programme will help police reach out to everyone in the society,” said Sawang. 

The programme is aimed at improving police outreach to the common citizen, sensitising police regarding expectations of people and keeping direct communication channel alive. “The grievances will be recorded on a computer and they will be resolved in a time-bound manner. The action will be informed to the complainant through an SMS. Monthly report will be submitted to the headquarters to calculate the performance of officers,” the DGP explained.

Prompt action will be initiated on every complaint. The complaints will also be uploaded on CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems) for effective monitoring of police response. 

Outreach programme

  • ‘Public Grievance Day’ will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at all the district police headquarters and police commissionerates by SPs, CPs and DSPs 
  • Grievances will be recorded on a computer and they will be resolved in a time-bound manner
  • Action will be informed to the complainant via SMS 
  • Complaints will also be uploaded on CCTNS for effective monitoring of police response
