Poor maintenance renders toilets unusable in government schools of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Lack of basic amenities in majority of government schools in Kurnool district has become a cause of concern for the students in general, and girl students in particular. Especially, water scarcity and lack of toilets have been giving nightmares to students in government schools across the district. Everyday, a sizeable number of adolescent girls in these schools attend nature’s call in the open. However, officials are yet to identify schools without toilets and on record all schools have toilets.

A total of 3,024 government schools are functioning in the district. Of them, 2,028 are primary schools, 399 are upper primary schools and 597 are high schools in the district. According to the education department records, 15,084 teachers are working in government schools and a total of 4,08,264 students are studying in these schools and majority of them are from poor financial background.

One of the teachers working at Ramadhurgan School in Dhone mandal, said that almost 100 per cent of boys go to relieve themselves in open as there are no toilet facilities in their schools or those schools have toilets, but not fit for use.

“Funds were released for sanitation purpose, but the headmasters and school management committees have not maintained them properly. We will take up a special drive focusing on toilets and their maintenance,” said DEO S Tahera Sultana.