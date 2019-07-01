Proved that ours is a government of action, not of statements in just a month: P Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has claimed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has proved that it is a government of action not that of statements in just a month.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, marking the completion of one month of the Jagan government rule, the minister said every promise made to the people was started getting implemented one by one. “It has increased the trust in the State government among the people,” he said.

Taking a dig at the previous TDP government, the minister said they (YSRC ministers) believe that they are not rulers but public servants and act accordingly, which was not the case with the previous government during which “corruption and favouritism were the order of the day”. “We stood by our word to ensure social justice. BCs, SCs, STs and minorities were given priority in the State Cabinet and nominated posts. Ours is not a vote-bank politics, but a true people-centric government,” he claimed.

Perni Nani said the State government was making efforts to provide education as a right. To ensure that education is not commercialised, a State education monitoring committee will be set up. Further, to prevent school dropouts, child labour and encourage women to send their children to schools, Amma Vodi scheme will be launched on the Republic Day next year, the minister said.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is working in tune with aspirations of the people and taking steps to fulfil every promise made during the elections. In five years, not a single promise will be forgotten and everything will be fulfilled,” he asserted while pointing out at the decisions taken on Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, increase in pensions, increase in salaries of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and animators.

Stating that the State government will act with an iron hand against those indulging in corruption, the minister explained that the Chief Minister has already asked the officials not to care for political pressure while discharging their responsibilities. “Corruption-free, transparent and accountable administration is our goal,” he asserted.

Listing out various decisions and measures taken up for successful implementation of Navaratnalu scheme, he reminded that though Amma Vodi was promised till Class X, it was extended to Intermediate by the Chief Minister after reviewing the situation as he wants to encourage students to pursue higher education and see that parents do not feel the pinch.

Describing the decision to merge APSRTC with the State government as a proactive step taken for ensuring employees’ welfare, the minister pointed out that 27 per cent interim relief was given as promised to the government employees. With regard to vacant posts in transport department, the minister said measures would be taken to fill them. “We are also focusing on reviewing the mistakes of previous government and correcting them,” he maintained.