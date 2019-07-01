Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to introduce e-vehicles soon 

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy inspected Vaikuntam 1 and 2 compartments, Boondi Potu and queue lines in Narayanagiri Gardens on Sunday.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy has said that diesel vehicles will soon be replaced with battery-operated vehicles to shuttle in Tirumala to curb vehicular pollution.

The TTD chief inspected Vaikuntam 1 and 2 compartments, Boondi Potu and queue lines in Narayanagiri Gardens on Sunday. He also observed the preparation of boondi at Boondi Potu. Later speaking to the media, the Chairman said that during his interaction with the pilgrims waiting in compartments, they expressed immense satisfaction over the provision of amenities including food, water, medicines etc. by the TTD. However, they requested the TTD chief to find ways to minimise waiting hours for darshan as it is taking nearly 18-20 hours in the weekend. 

“After the formation of new board members in a week or so, we will focus on how to reduce waiting hours for pilgrims and ensure hassle-free darshan. Similarly, we will also develop reception area and also introducing battery-operated vehicles. We are mulling replacing TTD free buses which shuttles within Tirumala,” he added. Temple Dy EO Harindranath, VGO Manohar, AVSO Gangaraju, EE I Subramanyam and others accompanied the TTD Chairman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD e vehicles Tirupati Tirumala Temple Tirupati battery operated shuttles
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp