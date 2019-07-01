Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to introduce e-vehicles soon 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy has said that diesel vehicles will soon be replaced with battery-operated vehicles to shuttle in Tirumala to curb vehicular pollution.

The TTD chief inspected Vaikuntam 1 and 2 compartments, Boondi Potu and queue lines in Narayanagiri Gardens on Sunday. He also observed the preparation of boondi at Boondi Potu. Later speaking to the media, the Chairman said that during his interaction with the pilgrims waiting in compartments, they expressed immense satisfaction over the provision of amenities including food, water, medicines etc. by the TTD. However, they requested the TTD chief to find ways to minimise waiting hours for darshan as it is taking nearly 18-20 hours in the weekend.

“After the formation of new board members in a week or so, we will focus on how to reduce waiting hours for pilgrims and ensure hassle-free darshan. Similarly, we will also develop reception area and also introducing battery-operated vehicles. We are mulling replacing TTD free buses which shuttles within Tirumala,” he added. Temple Dy EO Harindranath, VGO Manohar, AVSO Gangaraju, EE I Subramanyam and others accompanied the TTD Chairman.