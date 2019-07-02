100 fall ill after drinking polluted water

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Around 100 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water at Ramanapalle in Chennuru mandal on Monday. Officials said that the residents of SC Colony and Dudekula Colony drank contaminated water and developed diarrhoea. They were undergoing treatment at Chennuru and Khajipet government hospitals and some private hospitals. The health department officials set up a medical camp to treat the victims. Meanwhile, the villagers showed Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy the leaking drinking water pipeline which is suspected to be the reason behind water contamination.