Chandrababu Naidu moves High Court for full security cover

Escort and pilot vehicles were also taken off the TDP leader’s convoy.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday seeking direction to the State government to restore the security cover that was given to him as the leader of opposition in 2014. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government recently withdrew the former chief minister’s security cover consisting of an SP-rank officer, a DSP and a team led by three reserve inspectors. Now, Chandrababu Naidu is left with three teams of two constables each apart from Z-Plus security he enjoys.   

Escort and pilot vehicles were also taken off the TDP leader’s convoy. The government also cut down security of Naidu’s family members. Chandrababu Naidu approached the High Court seeking the same security cover that he used to enjoy as the leader of opposition in 2014. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, responding to the allegations of the TDP that Jagan Mohan Reddy government slashed security cover to Chandrababu Naidu, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said Naidu was getting ‘more than what he is entitled to as per the protocol’.

Addressing media after meeting a delegation of TDP leaders on Monday, the top cop clarified that security to Naidu was not compromised.The TDP leaders, however, cried foul over Naidu’s security cover being cut down and said Jagan Mohan Reddy government was acting vindictively towards the opposition leader.

