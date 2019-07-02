‘Cheated’ by former MP’s PA, Araku tribals approach district collector

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC government’s prestigious grievance redressal programme, Spandana, made a group of tribals from Araku Valley complain to the District Collector about former MP Kothapalli Geeta’s PA, who allegedly cheated them of lakhs of rupees by promising lucrative jobs. Between 300 and 400 unemployed tribals had applied for the 69 outsourcing posts of PET, DMLT, MIS coordinator, CRP and Physiotherapy under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan in 11 mandals of Visakhapatnam agency.

Promising the jobs, Ramesh, known to be the PA of Kothapalli Geeta, had allegedly collected Rs 2 lakh to `2.50 lakh each from around 30 unemployed people in the Agency. “After we applied for the jobs, a dealer visited us and promised to provide the said jobs. Stating that there was stiff competition for the jobs, he asked us to pay `2.50 lakh each. Reposing faith in him, many of us even sold our agricultural lands and paid the money,” K Sanjeeva Rao, a tribal farmer of Kodipunjuvalasa village, said.

After nine months, when the tribals approached him, the former MP’s PA made a disappearing act saying that he was busy in Assembly and LS elections (2019). It may be noted the tribals were given jobs for two months and not paid salaries for the time they had worked. Later, the tribals were unceremoniously kicked out from their posts by the officials as they couldn’t show any official documentation.

“The agent to whom we had paid money said the funds were given to an outsourcing agency and the process was on. After formation of the new government, none responded to our calls,” Sanjeeva said.

The jobless tribals have now approached the District Collector seeking justice.