Coastal Andhra Pradesh likely to receive heavy rains for two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains are likely to continue for another 24 hours in coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of low pressure over northwest Bay of Bengal. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports, a low-pressure area now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Odisha coasts.

Associated upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours. The southwest monsoon, which has been active over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region, triggered moderate rains in many places and heavy rain at isolated places in all the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, highest rainfall of 7.8 mm was recorded in East Godavari, 7.7 mm in Prakasam, 6.7 mm in Srikakulam, 4.5 mm in Kurnool districts. As the state of sea is very rough with strong surface winds from westerly direction along coastal Andhra Pradesh, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea in the next 24 hours.