Family of six arrested in Chittoor honour killing 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Palamaner police arrested six accused in the honour killing case at Usarapenta village in Palamaner Mandal on Monday. The arrested were deceased Hemavathi’s father Yadavalli Bhaskar Naidu, mother Yadavalli Varalakshmi, younger sister Yadavalli Nikhila, grandfather Peddabba Naidu and two brothers.

After the murder of Hemavathi, the accused absconded from the village. DSP Yugandhar Babu, along with Palamaner CI and other police personnel, conducted searches at N Palladu village in Kolamasanapalli panchayat of Palamaner mandal. They found the accused in a shed near Gangamma temple and arrested them. The accused confessed to their crime.

A case was registered under IPC Sections 341, 364, 302, 201 and SC/ST Act. The two minors were sent to the juvenile court in Tirupati and later they were sent to juvenile home. The remaining four accused were produced before Palamaner Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which sent them to judicial remand for 15 days.