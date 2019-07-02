Home States Andhra Pradesh

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha promises better medicare to policemen 

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said she would strive for provision of 24X7 medical services to police personnel after taking the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:41 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has promised to provide better medical services to police personnel. She inaugurated a free medical camp organised at Police Kalyana Mandam here on Monday under the aegis of IPS Officers’ Wives Association (IPSOWA) to mark National Doctors Day. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said she would strive for provision of 24X7 medical services to police personnel after taking the matter to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She lauded the initiative of IPSOWA in organising the free medical camp for police personnel and their family members. She underlined the need for organising medical camps for police personnel regularly as they are more prone to health risks due to work-related stress. 

IPSOWA president Shilloi Sawang said that the association is organising free medical camps for police personnel and their family members across the State. Fire Services DG AR Anuradha, Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi, IPSOWA vice-president Pavani Tirumala Rao, secretary Sheema Gupta, Dr Sumita Sankar, Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Dr Narendra Reddy and other participated in the medical camp.

