Naidu to visit kin of victims of ‘YSRC attacks’ 

GUNTUR: Former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the families of the TDP leaders and activists who came under attack in the past one month after the YSRC government came to power.Senior party leaders held a strategy meeting at the party’s office in Guntur on Monday. After the meeting, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the TDP chief would visit the families of the leaders who were attacked allegedly by the ruling party activists in the past one month.

Alleging that six party activists were killed in the attacks by the ruling party, he said the party will extend a financial assistance of `5 lakh each to the family members of the deceased .Naidu’s visit to the families of the deceased will commence after his visit to his constituency Kuppam. Also, committees will be set up at the district-level and a call centre will be set up for the party leaders to be in touch with the party cadre.

Later in the day, Naidu, speaking to party leaders at the State party office, said the TDP got support of 40 per cent of electorate in the elections and party has 65 lakh activists from Srikakulam to Kurnool. Naidu said he will not allow attacks on TDP activists and if needed, he will protect the activists by staying in their villages. “The TDP, when in power, never attacked Opposition parties. However, the ruling YSRC has already killed six TDP workers,” Naidu said.

TDP leader Uma Yadav of Mangalagiri and Padmavati of Chirala in Prakasam district died due to attacks by the ruling party, Naidu said and promised to protect the every TDP supporter in the State. Hundreds of TDP activists were injured in the attacks, but the police were filing cases against TDP workers even though they are the victims in the attacks. “Party cadre always worked to strengthen the party. They never demand anything from the party,” he said and maintained that he has the responsibility to save the party cadre.

