Spurned lover sets Class X girl's house on fire for rejecting him in AP's Nellore

VIJAYAWADA: In an alleged act of revenge against a girl for not accepting his love, a youngster set the girl's house on fire to create panic and fear among her family. Though the incident took place almost a week back in Nellore town of Andhra Pradesh, the family members did not lodge a complaint till Monday out of fear, police said adding that the youngster was caught with the help of the CCTV footage.

In the video footage that went viral after the police collected recordings from the nearby CCTV cameras, the youngster was seen entering the premises with a bottle in his hands. The accused identified as Vamsi, sprinkled petrol into the house from the window that was kept open, lit a match stick and threw it inside. As flames erupted in the house, Vamsi fled from the scene.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire, some articles were damaged before the blaze could be doused by the family members and locals.

The incident took place on the night of June 24 but it came to light on Tuesday morning. With the CCTV footage, police identified the accused as 24-year-old Vamsi and took him into custody. Police said Vamsi had been harassing a class X girl for some time in the name of love.

As she kept rejecting his advances, the accused set fire to the girl's house to create fear, police said.

