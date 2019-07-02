Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA Namburu Sankara Rao gets Rs 50,000 bribe returned to complainant

Woman takes payment of bribe to VRO for change in name of land title deed to lawmaker’s notice at Spandana, VRO admits guilt.

Published: 02nd July 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Pedakurapadu YSRC MLA Namburu Sankara Rao on Monday directed revenue officials to return Rs 50,000 bribe collected from a woman of Achampet mandal to her. Participating in the Spandana programme, Turaka Ramakotamma took the matter to the notice of the MLA that she paid Rs 50,000 bribe to the revenue officials to change the title deed of one and half acres of land at Pedapalem village in Achampeta Mandal in her name, which was in the name of her husband Turaka Somaiah. Ramakotamma said though she submitted an application and paid the bribe demanded by VRO Pullaiah long ago, the land title deed was not changed in her name. As a result, the woman said she could not get agricultural loan from the bank. 

VRO Pullaiah had confessed to taking the bribe and said he handed over the amount to the then Achampet tahsildar. The VRO said the land title deed was not changed in the name of Ramakotamma due to election work. He promptly returned the bribe amount to the complainant. MLA Sankara Rao warned that stern action would be taken against the officials if they indulge in corrupt activities.

The officials should focus on prompt redressal of grievances received from people during Spandana, he said. Later, the matter was taken to the notice of District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar to take further action against the revenue officials who indulged in corruption. The MLA urged people to bring the matter to his notice if the government employees demand bribe to do any official work.

