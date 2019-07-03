Andhra Pradesh budget for 2019-20 to focus on CM YS Jagan’s poll promises 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy held a meeting with ministers and officials of 14 departments, ahead of the State budget, set to be presented on July 12. On the occasion, the departments presented proposals to the minister.

Fourteen departments including agriculture, education, water resources, excise, municipal administration and urban development, revenue, BC welfare, minority welfare, home, endowments, energy, forest and environment, industries and information technology (IT), Panchayat Raj and rural development, social welfare, and labour made presentations on the budgetary requirements.

Sources said that the budget would give priority to the implementation of poll promises made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, including Navratnas, and also execution of irrigation projects. While the officials did not reveal the exact figure of the budget, they said it would be between Rs 2.1 lakh crore and Rs 2.2 lakh crore.