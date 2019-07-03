Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan agrees for reverse tendering in urban and rural housing projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the Housing department to go for reverse tendering for the houses being constructed under urban and rural housing schemes. He said that the same facilities and specifications, promised by the previous TDP government, should be provided to beneficiaries at a much lower price. He alleged that the earlier government had not only escalated the cost but also made the beneficiaries pay from their pockets a major share of the cost of houses.

In a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the CM said that the State government would give 1.5 cents of land to the poor by Ugadi and would launch construction of houses under the YSR Housing scheme by next year. “The previous government spent Rs 2,200 per sqft as against Rs 1,100 per sqft required for the construction and burdened the poor by making them pay Rs 3 lakh. There were several irregularities in the name of technology (shear wall). To put an end to such practices, we have to go for reverse tendering with same shear wall technology and specifications and bring down the cost. Our intention is not to harass contractors, but to ensure that the poor have their own houses without having to spend their lifetime savings on loan repayments,” Jagan said.

If the government’s plans prove successful, housing for the poor would be the first initiative to be implemented through reverse tendering. Jagan instructed officials to relax the eligibility criteria for bidders so that more firms could participate in the tendering process. In such cases where projects haven’t taken off or are still at the foundation stage, any technology could be adopted, the CM suggested.

It may be recalled that the CM, during a meeting with expert committee constituted to examine all the engineering works taken up by the previous government, told the members to review the tenders awarded for urban and rural housing on priority, alleging massive corruption in their execution.

The YSR Housing would be completed in four phases, starting 2020. The distribution of house pattas to beneficiaries would be done after integrating the beneficiaries’ data with their Aadhaar so that there wouldn’t be any inclusion error.

Stating that the government would bear the entire cost of construction of these houses, Jagan instructed officials to ensure transparency in the allotment process. He told them to acquire land required for the purpose in places where government land is not available. “The list of beneficiaries should be made available at all the village secretariats so that social audit can be done any time,” he suggested.

When officials pointed out that the flow of funds from the Centre was irregular because of the gaps in Social and Economic Census (SEC) data, the CM said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a resurvey to rectify the anomalies in the data. He said village volunteers would collect all the necessary data and send it to the Centre for better allocations.