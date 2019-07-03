Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make surprise visits to keep tabs on Spandana

The Chief Minister announced Rs 3,000 as a monthly honorarium to Bima Mithras and also increased resource fee to Rs 1,000 from the existing Rs 250 for each insurance claim.

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will conduct surprise inspections to keep tabs on the progress of the ‘Spandana’ programme launched by his government for resolving people’s issues in a time-bound manner.

A day after conducting ‘Spandana’ programme across the State, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with the District Collectors and SPs on the same through a teleconference from the Interim Government Complex on Tuesday. “I will conduct surprise visits to check the implementation of Spandana programme,” he maintained.  

The Chief Minister directed the officials to issue receipts to people after receiving grievances from them as part of the Spandana. He also wanted the officials to mention the date for resolving the issue on the receipt and upload all the information on the computer. “There will be a centralised monitoring system for cross verification of data. The collectors and SPs should follow it up on a regular basis and I will personally come on surprise visits to check the functioning of Spandana. As the programme will be held every Monday, there will be a review through teleconference with collectors and SPs every Tuesday,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced Rs 3,000 as a monthly honorarium to Bima Mithras. After a meeting with the Bima Mithras at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also increased resource fee to Rs 1,000 from the existing Rs 250 for each insurance claim. Expressing happiness over the announcement of the Chief Minister, Bima Mithras thanked him for the same. Earlier in the day, Bima Mithras staged a protest outside the residence of the Chief Minister demanding justice.

