Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government appoints three IT experts as advisors

While two of them will look after technical aspects of the department, the other will handle policy decisions and investments.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has appointed three advisors for taking its strategy for Information and Technology (IT) department forward. While two of them will look after technical aspects of the department, the other will handle policy decisions and investments.

According to government orders issued by Principal Secretary (IT) Anoop Singh on Tuesday, Srinath Devireddy and J Vidyasagar Reddy will be the technical advisors for IT, while J Rajasekhar Reddy will look after policy and investments. 

The appointments have been made after Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam and Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam forwarded a note to the IT department regarding the postings last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J Rajasekhar Reddy Andhra Pradesh government advisors Anoop Singh Srinath Devireddy J Vidyasagar Reddy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp