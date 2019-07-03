Andhra Pradesh government appoints three IT experts as advisors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has appointed three advisors for taking its strategy for Information and Technology (IT) department forward. While two of them will look after technical aspects of the department, the other will handle policy decisions and investments.

According to government orders issued by Principal Secretary (IT) Anoop Singh on Tuesday, Srinath Devireddy and J Vidyasagar Reddy will be the technical advisors for IT, while J Rajasekhar Reddy will look after policy and investments.

The appointments have been made after Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam and Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam forwarded a note to the IT department regarding the postings last month.