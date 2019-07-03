Andhra Pradesh Red Cross announces 38 awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, in order to promote a spirit of service and to create awareness on cleanliness, hygiene, waste management, environmental protection and social issues, instituted awards for schools and individuals. As many as 910 institutions in the State have participated in the programme in 2018- 19.

Initial and final assessments have been conducted in these institutions to measure the impact of the programme methodically and scores were awarded accordingly.

A high-level expert committee consisting of L Venugopal Reddy, Prof Mrunalini and former Joint Secretary to Governor K Sahadeva Reddy and AO of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, have verified the scores and documents submitted by the institutions and announced 38 awards in five categories based on the marks scored.

The individuals and institutions will receive awards for their endeavour from Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan and the president of Indian Red Cross Society during the ensuing annual general meeting of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch.