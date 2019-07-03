Bring HNSS water to Kuppam: Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Kuppam MLA and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday, urged the State government to bring the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) water to Kuppam without fail. He was addressing the people in Shanthipuram as part of his two-day maiden visit to the constituency after the declaration of Assembly results.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he strived hard to bring Handri-Neeva water to the constituency and only some minor works were pending. The Opposition leader lamented that after the new government was formed in the State, six TDP leaders were murdered and violent attacks took place at 150 places.

In an effort to boost the morale of the party cadre, the TDP national president said that he will tour 13 districts in the State and visit the bereaved families. Chandrababu said that they will pay Rs 5 lakh each to the affected families. “TDP is a family and as the head of the family, it is my duty to protect the members. My dear brothers, don’t worry. I will be with you in hard times,” Naidu assured and claimed that he had developed the backward constituency on all fronts.

Talking on the poll outcome, he said that TDP sympathizers were worried that even though the TDP government implemented developmental programmes and welfare schemes, it was not reflected in the results. “The party (TDP) faced nine elections after its formation. Out of nine, we won five and lost four elections. We will play the role of constructive Opposition. People will not accept violent politics. Physical attacks are not good for democracy. TDP is a system. Whenever it faced defeat in the elections, it worked as a constructive force,” Chandrababu said. He advised the state government to focus on the implementation of poll promises.