Five cops suspended in Andhra Pradesh for dereliction of duty

Three constables, one head constable and one Home Guard constable were sleeping in a transport office near Vengalareddy Nagar of Narasaraopet during patrol duty on Saturday night.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:11 AM

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural Superintendent of police S Jayalakshmi suspended one head constable, three constables and a Home Guard for dereliction of duty on Tuesday. The orders for the same were issued after the Narasaraopet police conducted a preliminary investigation.

According to Narasaraopet Circle Inspector Billaluddin, head constable Ghouse, constables Mohan Krishna, Anji and Nagarjuna and Home Guard Silar Basha were sleeping in a transport office near Vengalareddy Nagar of Narasaraopet during patrol duty on Saturday night. 

A youth, SK Johny Masthan, who was passing through the area, took their photographs on his cell phone camera. He was accompanied by two of his friends Pathan Khaja Kareem and SK Khaja. Meanwhile, police saw Masthan clicking their pictures and forcibly took the trio to the police station and manhandled them.

Masthan who was badly beaten by the police uploaded the pictures on social media and lodged a complaint with the Narasaraopet police. Rural SP Jayalakshmi suspended the five police personnel on Tuesday based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the Narasaraopet police.

Comments

