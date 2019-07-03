Five externally-aided projects going on in Andhra Pradesh: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that five Externally-Aided Projects (EAPs) were going on in Andhra Pradesh and proposals for sanction of some other projects are with World Bank, New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The Finance Minister told this in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question raised by Rajya Sabha members MA Khan and KVP Ramachandra Rao on whether the Centre has received any proposal for sanction of Externally-Aided Projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the last three years from April 2016 -March 2019.

The ‘24X7 Power For All’ in AP (co-financed with World Bank) is going on. A USD 800 million agreement was signed on June 22, 2017 and USD 21 million has been disbursed so far.

Some other projects are also listed as ‘ongoing’ and one of it is Andhra Pradesh Rural Road connectivity to unconnected habitations of 250+ population (Project-1) for which USD 666 million agreement was signed on February 25, 2019. The other one is AP Urban Water Supply and Septage management Improvement Project worth USD 570 million. The project is going on, but disbursement is yet to be started.

Sitaraman said the proposal for AP Rural Connectivity (Roads & Bridges) project worth USD 457 million has been submitted to NDB and the NDB Mission appraisal is underway.