Former CM Chandrababu Naidu given more security cover than what he is entitled to: AP government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday informed the AP High Court that it was providing more security cover to Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu than what he is entitled to. Advocate General S Sriram told the High Court that the former chief minister’s security was not compromised.

The court was dealing with a petition filed by Naidu against the decision of the State government to reduce his security cover. In the complaint, Naidu also appealed to the court to restore the security provided to him before the State bifurcation. The petition was filed by Naidu’s counsel G Subba Rao.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice U Durga Prasad of the AP High Court, former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas, on behalf of Naidu, informed the court that the TDP chief was covered under Z-plus security since 2003. The security was curtailed without informing the former chief minister, he said and termed the action of the State government “vindictive”.

Naidu’s security personnel included NSG commandos. Recently, the State government has withdrawn his security officers including an ASP rank officer, a DSP and a team led by three reserve inspectors.

However, the Advocate General said security cover given to Naidu was bigger than the prescribed size. After hearing both the sides, the court directed the State government to file an affidavit on the security provided to Naidu and adjourned the matter to next week.

Home Minister refutes allegations

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha clarified that the State government is providing more security to Naidu than suggested by the security review committee. She said as, against the 58 security personnel suggested by the panel, the government is providing 74.

Making it clear that there was no truth in the argument of the TDP, she said that Naidu should understand that he was not a chief minister now. Naidu never requested the government for more security, she said and added that the government will consider the same if an appeal was made by the TDP chief. She said that as against the prescribed strength of 58 security personnel, the State government has provided 74 security personnel to the former Chief Minister.