Home States Andhra Pradesh

Girl students of Ichchapuram college in Andhra Pradesh get unhygienic water

With not more than six toilets, the Ichchapuram Girls’ Junior College, sees its girl students suffer from urinary tract infections due to inadequate consumption of water and unhygienic toilets.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Fully packed classrooms at Ichchapuram Girls Junior College

Fully packed classrooms at Ichchapuram Girls Junior College | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Although there are more than 600 students in the college, there are not more than six toilets. Shockingly, the Ichchapuram Girls’ Junior College has been operating from the high school complex since 1999. Only five rooms have been allocated, besides the office, staff and library rooms. 

Students are often suffocated due to overcrowded classrooms. “We could not even dare to drink enough water to satisfy thirst during the college hours for fear of going to toilet,” a second-year college student, Ramya (name changed) said. 

It was learnt that the girl students often suffer from urinary tract infections due to inadequate consumption of water and unhygienic toilets.

For the construction of a new college building, the former TDP government had granted `1.04 crore and allocated one acre land near Gandhi Park at Ichchapuram three years ago. The then minister K Atchannaidu along with local MLA B Ashok had laid the foundation stone. For unknown reasons, the funds were revoked.

To adjust more than 100 students in a single classroom, the college management has forced the students to sit on the ground without providing benches. The students of different groups are forced to sit in a single classroom. 

With no alternative, the college management merges two or sometimes more groups in a single classroom. “As the rooms are packed with the students, we cannot concentrate on the lessons taught by the teachers,” Lavanya, a second-year college student, said.  “Sometimes the classes too are being held in the corridors. We don’t find any place for washing lunch boxes. We eat lunch sitting on the floor at the playground,” she added.  

The college was established in 1999 at Ichchapuram and since then it has been operating from the girls’ high school complex,  principal AV Krishna Kumar said. He also said there were about 600 students in the college. “We offer MPC, BPC, CEC, HEC and vocational (MPHW) streams in the college,” he added. Three years ago, the government had allocated one-acre site near Gandhi Park and granted Rs 1.04 crore for construction of new college building. 

K Atchannaidu and MLA B Ashok laid the foundation stone. The principal said the building plan was prepared by the contracting agency and for unknown reasons, the process was stopped suddenly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ichchapuram Girls Junior College Andhra Pradesh girls college toilet Andhra Pradesh unhygenic water Andhra Pradesh water crisis Ichchapuram college dirty water
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp