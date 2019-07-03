Home States Andhra Pradesh

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation demolition drive continues

More than sixty buildings constructed without approval after August 2018 have been demolished in Vishakhapatnam.

Construction of a building stopped mid way for want of sand in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The special demolition drive launched by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) against unauthorised constructions continued for the sixth day on Tuesday.

According to officials, in all, six illegal constructions were removed in Zones 2, 4, and 5 in the city. Unauthorised constructions of a building in Zone 4, two in Zone 2 and three buildings in Zone 5 were removed. Till now, more than 60 unauthorised constructions were demolished since the drive was taken up in the city.

Chief city planner Vidyullata said the demolition drive will continue against unauthorised constructions. She said those buildings, which were constructed without proper plan approval or not regularised under BPS after August 2018 were being demolished.

She said they were facing a problem of shortage of men for deployment in the demolition drive. Besides, after an attack on a building inspector by a builder during demolition at Thatichetlapalem, the staff is worried about their safety during demolition. 

She said they were deploying people to demolish a particular building at the last minute so as not to give enough time for violators to prevent demolitions. This apart, she said the police are being informed well in advance for the security of the staff involved in demolitions.  Though they were witnessing resistance from the builders, the GVMC teams were going ahead with demolitions, she said.

Comments

